Trump says higher aspirin dose causes hand bruises, dismisses health concerns

Washington DC [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) stated that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than advised by his doctors, attributing the resulting hand bruises to the regimen as he addressed speculation over his health.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" Trump said, as reported by CNN, citing his interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

"They'd rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I've done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising," the 79-year-old US President said on the recent reports of visible bruising, including persistent marks on his right hand and new discolouration on his left.

Observers also raised concerns about swelling in Trump's legs and his appearing to doze at public events.

Following his interview, the US President took to the social media platform Truth Social, stating that the White House Doctors had reported that he was in "PERFECT HEALTH" and "ACED" his cognitive examination for the third straight time.

"I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by "STUPID" or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!" Trump stated in his post.

According to Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, the US President takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily, CNN reported, citing WSJ.

According to CNN, a typical low-dose aspirin regimen ranges from 75 to 100 milligrams, with 81 milligrams being the most common. It also noted that daily doses above 325 milligrams may increase the risk of bleeding without improving efficacy.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University's School of Medicine and a long-time cardiologist for former US Vice President Dick Cheney, commented on the reports, saying, "It's uncommon to see that kind of bruising with one aspirin a day. My question is, 'Does the president take any medications that have not been disclosed by the White House?'" he said, as reported by CNN.

In the interview, Trump also clarified that a scan he underwent in October last year was a CT scan, not an MRI as previously reported.

Dr Barbabella said the imaging was conducted "to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues," and all results were "perfectly normal," CNN reported.

Trump had previously undergone a coronary CT scan in 2018, which revealed moderate plaque buildup.

Addressing other health concerns, Trump spoke about chronic venous insufficiency, causing swelling in his lower legs, saying he tried compression socks but "didn't like them." He also noted that regular exercise is "boring" and not part of his routine, according to CNN.

On appearing to doze during public events, Trump said, "I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me. Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink."

He downplayed concerns about his hearing, saying he struggles only "when there's a lot of people talking," as reported by CNN.

During a Cabinet meeting last month, Trump was seen with his eyes closed for several moments. He appeared to do the same during a November 6 Oval Office event, prompting speculation that he was dozing.

The interview with WSJ is one of Trump's most extensive public discussions of his health, amid ongoing scrutiny of his age, fitness for office, and transparency regarding medical information.

Both before and after his election, Trump repeatedly questioned his predecessor's fitness, alleging that former US President Joe Biden was unaware of decisions signed in his name using an autopen--a claim Biden has denied, CNN reported.

Biden later withdrew from the 2024 presidential race following a poor debate performance that intensified scrutiny and criticism over his health and capacity to remain in office. (ANI)

