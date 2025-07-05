Trump says Iran may restart nuclear programme "at a different location", calls it "a problem"

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran has not agreed to inspections of its nuclear programme or to halt uranium enrichment, raising fresh concerns over Tehran's commitments amid growing regional tensions, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travelled to New Jersey after Independence Day celebrations, Trump stated, "I would think they'd have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem." He added that he believes Iran's nuclear programme has been "set back permanently," though he acknowledged that Tehran could restart it elsewhere.

Trump also said he would discuss Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the White House on Monday, where a potential Gaza ceasefire is also expected to be on the agenda, Al Jazeera reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not been able to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities since the start of the recent conflict, despite IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stating that resuming monitoring is a top priority. Al Jazeera reported that Iran has expressed growing mistrust of the nuclear watchdog, particularly after the agency passed a resolution on June 12 accusing Tehran of non-compliance with its nuclear obligations--one day before Israeli strikes began.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a formal severing of ties with the IAEA following the Guardian Council's approval of a bill suspending cooperation. Guardian Council spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif said the measure was enacted to ensure "full respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

According to Iranian state television, the law stipulates that the suspension will remain in place until certain conditions are met, including guarantees of the safety of Iran's nuclear facilities and scientists.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Grossi's request to visit sites bombed by Israel and the US. "Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent," Araghchi said.

While the US claimed its joint strikes with Israel either destroyed or badly damaged three uranium enrichment sites, it remains unclear what became of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, especially the over 400kg enriched to up to 60 per cent purity, a level below but close to weapons-grade, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

