Florida [US], December 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an ongoing corruption case is "on its way," claiming that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had conveyed this to him, even as Herzog's office later denied any such remarks.

Advertisement

Speaking to the press at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a joint appearance with Netanyahu, Trump strongly backed the Israeli leader. "How do you not give a pardon? He is a wartime prime minister who is a hero," Trump said. "I spoke with President Isaac Herzog. He tells me it is on its way."

Advertisement

However, President Herzog's office soon contradicted Trump's statement. In a clarification cited by CNN, the office said, "There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted."

Advertisement

It added that Herzog had earlier spoken to a Trump representative, who was informed about the legal process and that any decision would follow standard procedures.

Trump had earlier publicly supported Netanyahu's pardon during an address to Israel's Knesset in October, where he downplayed the corruption allegations, calling them minor matters involving "cigars and champagne."

Advertisement

Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges. He is facing three separate corruption cases filed in 2019, alleging bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He has consistently denied the charges.

On November 30, Netanyahu formally submitted a request for clemency, arguing that frequent court hearings affect his ability to govern and that a pardon would serve the national interest.

Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to grant pardons. However, there is no precedent for issuing a pardon while a trial is still underway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)