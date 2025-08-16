DT
PT
Home / World / Trump says 'no deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Putin

Trump says 'no deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Putin

ANI
Alaska, Updated At : 08:32 AM Aug 16, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska was "very productive," though a few key issues remain unresolved, with no formal deal reached yet.

"We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal, so I will call up NATO in a little while, and I will call up the various people that are appropriate. I'll, of course, call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting... We made some great progress today... We'll probably speak to you soon and hopefully see you again very soon," Trump said while speaking at a press conference alongside Putin.

"There's no deal until there's a deal," Trump said, noting that he would make calls to NATO and Kyiv.

"I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll, of course, call up President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting. It's ultimately up to them," he added.

The two leaders did not take questions from reporters following their joint briefing.

Russia's top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia "very well" in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite "resistance." "The US-Russia summit in Alaska has definitely been productive," Dmitriev said, adding that there were "lots of issues that we discussed and many we agreed on," as quoted by CNN.

"Some of them are to be agreed and definitely it's very important that President Trump outlines a significant economic potential of cooperation between the US and Russia," said Dmitriev.

"We will continue building US-Russia relations going forward despite lots of resistance to this, but we will continue strengthening US-Russia ties," he added, as per CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

