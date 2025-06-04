Trump says Putin told him that Russia will respond to Ukrainian attack on airfields     

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him “very strongly” in a phone call on Wednesday that he will respond to Ukraine's weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.

The US president said in a social media post, “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump's first known talk with Putin since May 19.

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran's nuclear programme.