Washington DC [US], October 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia should accept Israel's offer to help in the fight against Houthi rebels, describing Israel's support to the country as “very helpful” amid escalating regional hostilities.

Answering reporters ahead of a rally in Georgia at White House on whether Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s offer, Trump said, “Yeah, I do, sure. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia.”

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Trump also said that the Abraham Accords (2020), a series of agreements to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab countries, could see Saudi Arabia join the framework, saying the prospect was “maybe more than ever.”

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Asked by a reporter whether an Abraham Accords agreement with Saudi Arabia was back on the table, Trump said, “Yeah, I think so. Yeah, I think so. Maybe more than ever. The Abraham Accords is one of our great achievements. And, yeah, I would say maybe more than ever. But Saudi Arabia is very happy to have Israel's support and our support. Yeah.”

In an interview with Israeli media on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked whether Saudi Arabia had sought Israel’s help. He said, “There are barely any Middle Eastern states that aren’t asking us for help,” according to The Times of Israel.

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Israel and Saudi Arabia were considered close to reaching an agreement to normalise relations before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. However, Saudi Arabia has consistently maintained that normalisation with Israel would require a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied involvement in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed readiness to help resolve differences between the parties involved, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran was prepared to use its capabilities to end the conflict if requested by the parties.

“The last 12 years have shown that foreign intervention and blockade are not the solution. The Yemeni people have resisted the blockade designed by Britain and America for years; the countries of the region must work to end this situation,” the spokesperson said.

“Iran denies claims of involvement in the Yemeni operation. Resolving the issue requires respect for Yemeni sovereignty, cessation of intervention, and an end to the air and naval blockade. The Yemeni armed forces [Houthis] are acting in their own interests. These claims are not credible, and Iran does not see the escalation of tensions as benefiting anyone,” the spokesperson added.

The Iranian spokesperson reiterated Tehran’s readiness to support peaceful efforts to resolve differences between Saudi Arabia and Houthis, while rejecting allegations that Iran was involved in the Houthi operations.

Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government on Friday accused the Houthi militia of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles that landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing for takeoff to Cairo, according to the country's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared a security advisory in a post on X on Friday, dated October 15, warning American citizens about potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions amid recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks in the country.

The embassy urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when using airports, check flight departure status directly with airlines and airports, and follow guidance issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence.

In a development on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that Saudi warplanes had carried out 101 airstrikes and missile strikes targeting civilian assets across Yemen in the preceding 24 hours.

In a post on X, Saree said, "During the past 24 hours, the Saudi warplanes conducted 101 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian assets in the capital Sana'a and the governorates of Dhale, Taiz, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Amran, and Lahj, using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, and missile aggression from Najran, resulting in martyrs and wounded among civilians, including women and children."

Saree further claimed, "The total number of Saudi aggression airstrikes and missiles since the escalation against our country began has reached 2489 airstrikes and missiles."

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said.

The latest interceptions come amid escalating regional hostilities and growing concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and strategic maritime routes. (ANI)

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