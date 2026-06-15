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Home / World / Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war

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Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Illustration for representational purpose only. Reuters
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US President Donald Trump said on Monday that many ships loaded with oil are starting to move out of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies.

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Related news: US-Iran peace deal reached, Strait of Hormuz reopened; formal signing on June 19

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"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine," he wrote in a Truth Social post.

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Earlier, Trump announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that his country would host the signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland on June 19.

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However, the details of the peace deal were not immediately available.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets.

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