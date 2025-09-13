Trump says tariffs on India caused "rift", admits he could not solve Russia-Ukraine war

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated in a Fox News interview that US tariffs on Indian goods caused a "rift" with India and admitted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he had expected to be the easiest to resolve, remains unresolved.

"India was their [Russia's] biggest customer, I put 50 per cent tariff on India buying oil from Russia. That is a big deal and causes rift with India. Remember this, this is Europe problem more than our problem," Trump said.

Before discussing the tariffs on Indian goods, the US president admitted he has not been able to solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he thought would have been the easiest.

"I thought easiest would be Ukraine and Russia... It takes two to tango. When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wants to do it, Putin didn't. Now Zelensky wants to and Putin is question mark. We'll have to come down very strong. Only one. This is -- I've always had a great relationship with Putin, this is the only war that I have not solved," he added in his Fox news interview.

Trump further explained how he plans to "come down very strong" in regards to mitigating the Ukraine-Russia conflict. "It will be hitting hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs also. I've already done it, I've done a lot," he said.

During the interview, he also reiterated his record in resolving other conflicts. "I solved seven wars, seven. I did so many including Pakistan and India.... Some were unsolvable. Congo and Rwanda, I solved it. Millions of people killed. I solved wars that were unsolvable," Trump said.

A White House statement highlighted how Trump defended his America First trade agenda, saying,"We've been successful because of the tariffs. It's given us a great power to negotiate with other countries that took advantage of us -- tremendous power. Also, it has brought billions of dollars into the country. We have a big case... it's now at the Supreme Court. That case is really important to win because it's made us a rich country." (ANI)

