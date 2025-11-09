DT
Home / World / Trump says US officials won’t attend G20 summit over ‘white genocide’ in South Africa

Cape Town calls persecution claims unfounded, ‘not substantiated by facts’

article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 02:54 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
<< Pope Leo XIV with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Vatican. Reuters
President Donald Trump on Friday said no US government official would attend the Group of 20 summit in South Africa later this month, because of what he said were “human rights abuses” taking place in the country.

South Africa’s foreign ministry described the decision as “regrettable” and repeated its rejection of Trump’s claims that white Afrikaners faced persecution based on their race in the Black-majority country. “It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Afrikaners (people who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants) are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.”

“No US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!” President Trump said.

Vice-President JD Vance, who was expected to attend the Group of 20 world leaders in Johannesburg in Nov 22-23, was no longer going, a source said.

Trump has taken issue with South African domestic and foreign policies — ranging from its land policy to its case accusing Israel of genocide in the US ally’s war in Gaza.

The president last month set the lowest cap on record for US refugee admissions and said those people admitted would be focused largely on white Afrikaners. South Africa’s foreign ministry said it had taken note of Trump’s “regrettable” post on the platform, and reiterated Pretoria’s oft-stated rejection of the accusation that Afrikaners were subjected to oppression.

“The claim that this community faces persecution is not substantiated by fact,” the ministry said, adding that South Africa’s past of racial inequality gave it the experience to help the world tackle divisions through the G20 platform. “Our nation is uniquely positioned to champion within the G20 a future of genuine solidarity,” it said, adding that it looked forward to hosting a successful summit.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in South Africa, which has the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025.

The US is set to take over the G20 presidency from South Africa.

