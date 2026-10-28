Jerusalem [Israel], October 28 (ANI): The counting of votes in Israel is still on and it promises to be a race to the finish lines. As per latest figures as of 7:43 am Local time and with 55.4% of the vote counted the Netanyahu led bloc is projected to win 55 seats while the opposition bloc led by Yashar Party's Gadi Eisenkot is projected to win 49 seats. The two Arab Coalitions, the Joint list and Ra'am are projected at 12 and 4 wins. The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

Despite the incredibly close contest US President Donald Trump has already taken credit for the come from behind performance from Likud Party boss and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump quoted Irving C. Schwartz's observation which had claimed that Trump's endorsement had shifted the election's momentum.

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Taking to Truth Social, the President quoted Schwartz, who said, “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!”

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Earlier, Trump was asked by reporters about the Israeli election after attending a rally in Texas and he claimed that the endorsement had helped Netanyahu.

“From exit polls, I’m hearing (Netanyahu) was doing very well. I think when the endorsement went out, it had helped him a lot,” Trump said.

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Meanwhile, Netanyahu said the right-wing bloc had a "significant, decisive majority" among Jewish voters and those who support a Jewish state, calling for unity to form a strong national right-wing government.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu opposed the formation of a government dependent on Arab parties he described as anti-Zionist, alleging that some of them support Hamas and call Israeli soldiers "murderers and war criminals."

"We must establish a national, right-wing, strong government. That is what we must do," Netanyahu said.

"It is simply forbidden that we should endanger Israel and establish a government that leans on Arab parties that are anti-Zionist," he added.

The general election, the first to be held since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7, 2023, unfolded amid deep national divisions over security accountability, state leadership and the independence of Israel’s democratic institutions

Netanyahu, who has remained at the centre of power for 19 years, faced a formidable challenge from former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and his Yashar Party, which led in various opinion surveys ahead of the vote. (ANI)

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