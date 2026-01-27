Trump sends agent to Minneapolis as protesters rage through the town

Minneapolis [US], January 27 (ANI): After United States federal agents shot another individual in Minneapolis during an ongoing immigration enforcement drive, triggering widespread protests and renewed demands for President Donald Trump to withdraw heavily armed federal personnel from the city, Trump is now sending an agent named Tom Homan to Minneapolis to handle the situation there.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets. Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at "Congresswoman" Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT"

On Saturday (local time), Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that a 37-year-old man succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries after being taken to hospital.

The victim, who was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen, according to O'Hara.

"Our demand today is for those federal agencies that are operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country demands," he said, quoted by Al Jazeera.

The shooting occurred amid a sustained deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of Trump's anti-immigration push.

Al Jazeera stated that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz strongly criticised the federal operations, describing them as far removed from immigration enforcement.

"This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement," Minnesota Governor said during a news conference in Saint Paul.

"It's a campaign of organised brutality against the people of our state. And today that campaign claimed another life," said Walz.

Footage circulating online appears to show several federal officers restraining a man on the ground moments before multiple gunshots are heard. (ANI)

