DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump signs order to support children coming out of foster care

Trump signs order to support children coming out of foster care

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): On Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump signed a "Fostering the Future" Executive Order -- building on the First Lady's initiative to modernise the foster care system and empower youth transitioning out of foster care with the tools they need for independence and success.

Advertisement

"The Bible tells us that one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans... so as we Make America Great Again, we are going to protect American children in foster care," Trump said at the White House.

Advertisement

Trump added that the order aimed to give every child a safe home.

Advertisement

"Under the Trump Administration, we believe that every American child deserves a safe and loving home, and we're determined to support the amazing families who help make that happen. I just want to thank you all for being in the White House," he said.

Trump talked about how every year, 15,000 children find themselves at a paucity of support upon stepping outside of foster care homes.

Advertisement

"Each year, more than 15,000 young people age out of the foster care system, and unfortunately, too many struggle to become self-sufficient. The order I will sign in a few moments will provide vital new resources to help young people transition out of the foster care system and live a very happy and very successful life," he said.

He credited the order to Melania, saying that it was because of her dedication to America's youth.

"This afternoon, I'm delighted to sign a historic executive order... to make America's foster care system better, fairer, and more effective than ever before... all of this has been made possible by First Lady Melania Trump's incredible devotion to America's youth," he said.

"This executive order gives me tremendous pride. It is both empathetic, and strategic. I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement," Melania said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts