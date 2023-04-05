Donald Trump surrenders in New York court, pleads not guilty

PTI

New York/Washington, April 4

Former US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday arrested as he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

Hush money case that did him in 2006: Porn star Stormy Daniels (pic) reveals she met Donald Trump at a golf tournament in Nevada

2007: Trump asked Daniels to meet him at his bungalow at Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles

2011: Daniels, in a magazine interview, speaks about her affair with Trump

July 2016: Trump secures Republican nomination for President

Oct 2016: Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen arranges USD 130,000 payment to Daniels to secure her silence

Nov 2016: Trump wins presidency

April 2018: Trump’s hush money payment to Daniels goes public

Aug 2018: Cohen pleads guilty to criminal charges, including hush money payments

Dec 2018: Cohen sentenced to three years in federal prison

Jan 2023: Evidence presented to a grand jury about Trump’s alleged role in hush money payments

April 4, 2023: Donald Trump surrenders before Manhattan court ahead of his arraignment

This is for the first time that a former US President has been under arrest and arraigned for criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into the hush money case.

The former President, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, arrived at the specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade. He is expected to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump’s mugshot may be taken. Shortly after Trump was put under arrest, his campaign released a mugshot picture of him on a T-shirt saying not guilty.

Trump, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, is facing criminal charges in connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. After his court appearance, he will fly back to Florida where he is expected to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels (44) ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so surreal — wow, they are going to arrest me. Can’t believe this is happening in America,” Trump posted to Truth Social as he was en route the courthouse.

#donald trump