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Home / World / Trump, tech giants sign self-policing AI pledge

Trump, tech giants sign self-policing AI pledge

Back data centre expansion as concerns mount

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Agencies
Washington, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg at the White House after a meeting of top tech firm executives. Photo: AP
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said tech executives agreed to establish voluntary standards for AI and reiterated his support for rapid expansion of data centres, as concerns mount over AI safety and the industry’s growing footprint in communities.

Trump made the comments after meeting with tech executives at the White House. The companies agreed to work with “independent auditors” to assess whether AI systems are working as their designers intended, according to a copy of the agreement posted by Trump on his social media platform. The companies also said they would work to ensure their AI tools do not “hack or access technical systems in unintended ways”. The administration faces increasing scrutiny over risks posed by advanced AI after OpenAI and Anthropic reported that their AI agents had gone rogue and hacked into other companies’ systems.

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Executives at the meeting included OpenAI’s Greg Brockman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

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Zuckerberg, pulled forward from the crowd of billionaire executives by Trump to speak to mediapersons, said the companies agreed to develop “robust internal controls” for their AI systems. Trump said he was considering setting up a 10-person board to police the safety of AI tools.

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