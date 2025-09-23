Trump to address United Nations General Assembly, highlight US role in reshaping global order

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, returning to the global stage as a figure who has reshaped America's engagement with multilateral institutions, drawing both criticism and praise for his approach to world affairs.

Once met with mocking laughter during his first-term address, Trump now arrives as "an avatar of a changing world order that has little use for global institutions," CNN reported. Instead of derision, world leaders are now seeking to engage him through diplomacy and flattery, as he leverages personal ties with key leaders while challenging decades-old international frameworks.

Two conflicts Trump had vowed to resolve, in Gaza and Ukraine, remain ongoing. He has pressed for negotiated peace, particularly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "to agree to a peace deal with Russia." Trump continues to highlight his role in other mediation efforts, including his involvement in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, which he often cites as evidence of his ability to achieve breakthroughs where past UN-led attempts fell short, as reported by CNN.

The White House said Trump's UN address would highlight what officials described as "the renewal of American strength around the world, his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts." Press secretary Karoline Leavitt added, "The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world."

Trump has long been a sceptic of the UN, even before entering politics. He once derided the General Assembly dais for its "cheap" marble and took offence when his proposals to renovate UN headquarters were rejected. His construction of Trump World Tower, located across from the UN, also triggered disputes with diplomats, who argued that it would overshadow the iconic complex.

Back in office, Trump has reduced US contributions to the institution, cutting funding for humanitarian aid and peacekeeping missions. Earlier this year, he formally withdrew the United States from the UN Human Rights Council, stating, "I've always felt that the UN has tremendous potential. It's not living up to that potential right now." His administration has also pulled the US from UNESCO and the World Health Organisation, citing ideological disagreements and mismanagement.

On the UN Security Council, Trump's approach has occasionally aligned Washington with rivals Russia and China. In February, the US joined both countries in supporting a Ukraine resolution that did not hold Moscow responsible for the war, while several European allies abstained. At the same time, Trump has diverged sharply from many member states over Gaza and the question of Palestinian statehood.

Nearly 150 nations backed a conference on a two-state solution, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, but the US was one of only 10 countries to vote against the resolution. Amid mounting pressure to shift his stance on Israel's war in Gaza, Trump will host leaders of several Muslim-majority nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, for talks centred on the conflict.

Trump administration officials and Republicans have repeatedly accused the UN of bias against Israel and inefficiency in addressing international crises. His influence has been visible in US diplomacy at the UN, despite his leaving the post of UN ambassador vacant for eight months. His former national security adviser, Mike Waltz, was confirmed to the role last week, posting after his swearing-in, "Make the UN Great Again. #MUNGA."

During this week's UNGA, Trump will also meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Argentinian President Javier Milei, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside a packed schedule of bilateral meetings. His past appearances at the UN have included controversial moments such as branding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" and threatening to "totally destroy North Korea."

In 2018, he drew laughter from the hall after declaring that his administration had "accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." At the time, Trump responded, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."

Trump now approaches the annual gathering not as an outsider, but as a sitting U.S. president whose decisions have redefined America's engagement with the UN, casting a long shadow over the institution's future, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

