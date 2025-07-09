DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Trump to announce new trade tariffs for "a minimum of seven countries"

Trump to announce new trade tariffs for "a minimum of seven countries"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], July 9 (ANI): A day after Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on 14 countries, two days ahead of his deadline day of July 9, the US President on Tuesday (local time) stated that his administration will be revealing a minimum of seven countries that the US will do trade with on Wednesday morning (local time).

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, the US President further stated that the names of additional countries will also be released by Wednesday afternoon.

"We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter! " Trump stated.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday (local time), the US President shared letters sent by his administration to 14 countries, informing them of the reciprocal tariffs that will take effect from August 1.

He later also asserted that there will be no extensions to this deadline day and that "all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted."

Advertisement

Trump first shared the letters sent to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Around two hours later, he announced that similar letters had been sent to Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar, and Laos.

Later, he shared tariff letters sent to leaders of other countries, including Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Cambodia.

In the letters written to the South Korean President and the Japanese Prime Minister, Trump stated that Japan and South Korea will face a 25 per cent tariff from August 1.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Cambodia each will face a tariff of 36 per cent, while Bangladesh and Serbia will each be hit with a tariff of 35 per cent.

Trump also mentioned that Malaysia and Kazakhstan will each face 25 per cent tariffs, with Myanmar and Laos facing a 40 per cent tariff on their goods exported to the US.

Indonesia will face a tariff rate of 32 per cent, and imports from South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be subject to 30 per cent tariffs on August 1. According to his letters, Tunisia will face a tariff of 25 per cent.

When asked if he is firm on his August 1 deadline for US tariffs, Trump stated that he was "firm but not 100 per cent firm".

"I would say firm but not 100 per cent firm. If they call up and they say we would like to do something differently, we will be open to that," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts