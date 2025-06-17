Trump to exit G7 Summit early citing middle east tensions, confirms White House

Kananaskis [Canada], June 17 (ANI): President Donald Trump is expected to depart the G7 Summit early and return to Washington tonight, CNN reported.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media about the president's plan to cut short his attendance at the summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.

Trump had been scheduled to depart Canada on Tuesday after a news conference. Soon before the White House announced his early departure, Trump posted on Truth Social that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates.

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) urged civilians to "immediately evacuate Tehran," shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to "attend to many important matters."

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he added.

In a follow-up post, Trump tied his firm stance on Iran's nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Israel has been conducting strikes in Tehran since Thursday night, but the US has so far declined to join the operation. Shortly after Trump's post, Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defense fire in Tehran. It's unclear if there was any relation between Trump's post and that attack.

Tehran is home to around 10 million people, with around 17 million in the metropolitan area. Trump's evacuation warning came around 2 am local time. The Israeli military has said it has complete control of the skies over Tehran.

It signaled Monday that it's expanding its targets beyond strictly military or nuclear sites, including by bombing Iranian state TV.

Israel issued several evacuation orders for civilians in Tehran, in areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. One of those evacuation orders focused on the neighborhood where Iran's state TV is located.

It's not clear how many civilians have managed to evacuate, or whether such a mass exodus is even possible on such a short timetable.

Less than two hours before his Truth Social post, Trump said at the G7 summit in Canada that the U.S. was talking to the Iranians by phone and even suggested it will be "better to talk in person."

Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal. "I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran is foolish not to sign one," he said.

Iran has called on the United States to intervene and help bring an end to the aerial attacks, which have escalated over the past few days.Earlier in the day, Trump said a diplomatic deal with Iran to end the conflict could happen soon after he leaves the G7 summit.

"I think Iran is basically at the negotiating table and wants to make a deal. As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something," he said at the summit.

The summit had already generated a degree of division in the few hours Trump attended. He signaled his intention to not sign a joint statement drafted by G7 leaders calling for de-escalation between Israel and Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter, though officials preparing the document held out hope that he could eventually be convinced to add his name, reported CNN.

The G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies has been marked by a significant divide between US President Donald Trump and his counterparts over a joint statement on the Middle East. Trump has declined to sign the statement, which affirms Israel's right to defend itself and opposes Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Trump believes Iran wants to de-escalate the conflict and is open to talks. He issued a two-month ultimatum to Iran this spring, and on the 61st day, Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear program and military leaders, reported CNN.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, had been working to finalize a consensus on the Middle East situation. However, Trump's veto would prevent a show of unity among the G7 leaders. (ANI)

