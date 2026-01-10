Trump to meet top global oil companies' executives; to "exclusively" discuss Venezuelan Oil, security

Washington DC [US], January 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Friday (US local time) that he is going to meet top oil industry executives at the White House and hold discussion exclusively on Venezuela- its oil, the ties with US, security, the people and "stoppage" of drugs and criminals coming into the US.

Advertisement

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Apologising for not being able to taken some oil companies as the Ballroom construction isn't complete, Trump said that Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, will see them over the next week.

Advertisement

"The largest Oil Companies in the World are coming to the White House at 2:30 P.M. Everybody wants to be there. It's too bad that the Ballroom hasn't completed because, if it were, it would be PACKED. We apologize to those Oil Companies that we cannot take today, but Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, will see them over the next week. Everyone is in daily contact. Today's meeting will almost exclusively be a discussion on Venezuelan Oil, and our longterm relationship with Venezuela, its Security, and People. A very big factor in this involvement will be the reduction of Oil Prices for the American People. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly of all, will be the stoppage of Drugs and Criminals coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", Trump wrote on Truth Social.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115866624593954329

Advertisement

Regarding security and alleged smuggling drugs through the US border, the Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, is set to visit the White House in the first week of February, according to the US president.

While expressing confidence that the meeting will go well, he posted, "I look forward to having a meeting with Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, in the White House, during the first week of February. I am sure it will work out very well for Colombia, and the U.S.A., but, cocaine and other drugs must be STOPPED from coming into the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with top oil industry executives at the White House, seeking commitments of up to USD 100 billion in investment to help revive Venezuela's beleaguered oil sector.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, stating, "At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House."

According to CNN, the push is aimed at winning backing from firms including Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips for plans to rehabilitate Venezuela's oil infrastructure.

The meeting comes amid a broader US strategy to capitalise on Venezuela's vast crude reserves and reshape its energy landscape following Trump's "large-scale strike" in the South American country on Saturday, which captured its leader, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

Following this, Maduro's longtime vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as the acting president on Monday, despite Trump saying, "We're in charge," after the operation, signalling that the US will closely monitor developments in Venezuela.

Trump had already stated on Tuesday that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the US and that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

However, an industry source told CNN that the USD 100 billion figure was unexpected and not yet backed by concrete commitments, noting that it "could be...to pressure the industry."

"We have no idea where this USD 100 billion figure is coming from... That's the first we've seen of it. It could be that Trump is throwing this number out there to pressure the industry," the source said, as quoted by CNN.Many companies remain cautious about large-scale investments due to concerns over political instability, legal risks and the cost of rebuilding dilapidated facilities, CNN reported.

Executives have historically pointed to challenges in Venezuela's oil business, citing decades of underinvestment, sanctions and uncertainty that have depressed output to a fraction of its former levels.

Despite Trump's outreach to portray Venezuela as an economic opportunity, companies have largely refrained from making detailed investment pledges without formal contracts and legal protections, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)