DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump to meet Xi in South Korea as part of Asia swing

Trump to meet Xi in South Korea as part of Asia swing

Meeting comes amid renewed trade tensions and U.S. pressure over fentanyl issue

article_Author
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 11:38 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. File photo
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as part of a trip to Asia, the White House said on Thursday, confirming the meeting which had been called into question following an escalation in trade tensions.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump departs for Malaysia late on Friday night and visit Japan and South Korea, where he will meet Xi Thursday after addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

Advertisement

“On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People’s Republic of China, before departing to return home,” Leavitt said.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Trump will meet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend a working dinner of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, then fly to Tokyo on Monday to meet Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Trump flies to South Korea, where he will meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, deliver keynote remarks at a luncheon for CEOs on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit, and then participate in a U.S.-APEC leaders working dinner.

Advertisement

A U.S.-China trade war, simmering for months, had intensified in early October, after Beijing expanded curbs on exports of rare-earth minerals.

Trump had quickly threatened to retaliate with tariffs, but in recent days expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China.

“I think we’re going to come out very well, and everyone’s going to be very happy,” Trump said of the upcoming meeting.

His remarks contrasted with the tougher tone of his top trade negotiator and finance chief, who travelled to Asia on Wednesday to keep Trump’s meeting with Xi, the first of his second term, on track.

Trump said the first question he would ask the Chinese leader would be about fentanyl as Washington accuses Beijing of failing to curb the flow of precursor chemicals linked to US overdose deaths. Beijing has denied the charge calling it an attempt by Washington to “blackmail” China.

The White House used the flow of the chemicals from China as one justification for increasing tariffs on Chinese goods.

“The first question I’m going to be asking him about is fentanyl,” Trump said. “I’m putting it right at the front of the list.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts