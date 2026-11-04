"Trump turned tables on Republican Party because of his misconduct": Foreign Affairs Expert Waiel Awwad on US midterm elections

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Expert Waiel Awwad on Wednesday attributed the crushing defeat of the Republican Party in the US midterm elections to President Donald Trump's "misconduct", including domestic policies, unilateral war with Iran and support for Israel during the Gaza conflict.

Speaking with ANI, the Foreign Expert said that the blue wave that has sweeped the Senate and the House of Representatives should be taken as a lesson for Trump to "tighten his belt and limp" for the rest of his presidential tenure.

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"I believe it is a tsunami for President Trump. Though he was trying to project it as a referendum on the issues, he has turned the tables on the whole of the Republican Party because of his misconduct regarding the internal situation in the US; on the issues related to the war on Iran, which was unilateral; it was not an American war; thirdly, also supporting the Israeli PM Netanyahu in the war on Gaza and Palestinian, which was opposed by the Americans themselves," he said.

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"Therefore I believe his misconduct have led to this result as disastrous for him and I believe that he has to tighten his belt right now and limping while he will continue for the next two years," he added.

Addressing the impact of the change in the US Congress, Awwad said that Trump would now face difficulties in getting his domestic and foreign policies, which earlier didn't face enough opposition, approved by the Democratic majority.

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He adds, "I believe lots of his own policies, which have been listed, like immigration, healthcare, domestic issues, like the war on Iran, now need the approval of both houses, and without that he cannot go for a kind of war on his own. So I believe he will have lots of difficulty in getting his own agenda implemented in US foreign policy as well," he highlighted.

The election outcome shattered traditional political maps as Democrats secured key Senate victories in traditionally conservative strongholds, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with US networks projecting that the party had secured control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican hold over the House and Senate.

In Texas, James Talarico made history by winning a Senate seat for Democrats for the first time in nearly four decades. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall, securing a historic Senate victory for the party in a state that had not elected a Democrat to the chamber in 94 years, according to CBS News.

Democrats also secured victories in Iowa, where Rob Sand won the gubernatorial race and Josh Turek led the Senate contest, according to CBS News.

The electoral developments have reshaped the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats expected to gain greater authority to scrutinise President Donald Trump's administration, influence legislation and exercise oversight over federal policies.

Rising inflation, soaring fuel prices, general economic angst, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voters’ concern about Trump’s conduct and self-enrichment were at the forefront of voters' minds as they headed to the polls. High cost of living dominated polling concerns, leaving many working-class families eager for a legislative check on executive power.

The decisive Democratic sweep fundamentally alters the balance of power in Washington, setting up a challenging final two years for President Trump's second term.

Facing a Democratic-controlled Congress, the administration will now encounter fierce legislative gridlock, aggressive committee oversight, and a complete freeze on conservative judicial appointments, bringing a swift end to unified Republican rule in the nation's capital. (ANI)

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