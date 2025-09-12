DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter "an animal"

Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter "an animal"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:20 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US] September 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (US local time) said investigators are making progress in tracking down the suspect behind the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling the killer "a total animal."

Advertisement

Trump told reporters he had spoken at length with Kirk's widow, Erika. "We had a long talk, and she's devastated. She's absolutely devastated, as you can imagine," he said.

When asked about a possible motive for the attack, Trump said he had "an indication" but declined to share details. "We'll let you know about that later," he added.

Advertisement

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while answering a question on mass shootings during an open debate at Utah Valley University, as per The New York Times. He is survived by his wife, Erica, and two young daughters.

A prominent conservative activist, Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and often travelled to college campuses promoting free speech.

Advertisement

Trump was also asked about his own safety in the wake of the killing. "Not really," he replied, though he confirmed that his security measures had been increased. He said his real concern was the safety of the country, blaming what he called the "radical left" for fostering political violence.

"We have a great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we're going to get that problem solved. I'm only concerned for the country," Trump said.

On Wednesday night, Trump had earlier described the killing as a "dark moment for America." In an emotional statement, he said Kirk was a patriot who "devoted his life to open debate and to the country he loved so much."

"He's a martyr for truth and freedom," Trump said, while accusing political opponents of spreading a culture of hatred against conservatives.

As a mark of respect, Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 across federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies worldwide. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts