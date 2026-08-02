'Trump wants talks secretly but publicly threatens war': Iran accuses US of mixed signals

Tehran [Iran], August 2 (ANI): Tehran has asserted that Washington is discreetly pursuing talks while publicly threatening an escalation of hostilities, as tensions escalate over potential new American strikes targeting Iranian sites.

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The statement was made on Saturday by Iranian legislator Hassan Ghashghavi, who charged the US administration with conveying conflicting signals in a bid to coerce Tehran.

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In a post on X, Ghashghavi maintained that Washington was openly discussing an expansion of the conflict while concurrently utilising established diplomatic channels to request negotiations in private.

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"In the media, they speak of escalating tensions, but through existing channels, they are asking for negotiations," Ghashghavi wrote.

https://x.com/HGhashghavi/status/2083510389451468958?s=20

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"They cannot deceive the Islamic Republic," he added.

The Iranian parliamentarian asserted that, whether the US opts for military action or diplomatic engagement, there remains only one path forward, emphasising that Washington must agree to Tehran's framework regarding maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

This development follows warnings from US President Donald Trump regarding impending military action, even as discussions intended to resolve the West Asia conflict remain ongoing.

Speculation indicates that a fresh wave of military strikes could occur as early as this weekend.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, President Trump has instructed American forces to arrange a renewed offensive against Iran aimed at compelling Tehran to yield and accept terms for a ceasefire.

Addressing a Cabinet gathering at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, Trump said, "We will be hitting them very hard... And at some point, they will say we just can't take it anymore."

"I think we just want to win," he added.

The US President also stated that he was "losing faith" in Tehran, faulting its leadership for repeatedly reneging on agreements. "They do lie, and they do misrepresent. They always want to talk, but they break their word so often," the US President said.

According to officials cited by CBS News, Washington and Tel Aviv are evaluating what may prove to be among the most severe aerial campaigns directed at Iran. Any such operation would mark Israel's first direct military action against Iranian targets in several weeks.

Planners are reportedly seeking to wrap up any action prior to the opening of financial markets on Monday, driven by apprehensions over potential disruptions to the American economy and broader global markets.

While the Israeli leadership has been briefed on the preparations and is coordinating closely with Washington, President Trump has yet to issue definitive authorisation for the strikes.

Concurrently, a high-ranking Iranian official informed the Tasnim News Agency that Tehran has formulated a "comprehensive plan" for retaliation should the US or Israel target Iran's energy sector.

The official further denounced American media coverage regarding potential strikes, characterising the reports as a form of "madness". (ANI)

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