DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump warns against infiltration by 'bad Santa,' defends coal in jovial Christmas calls with kids

Trump warns against infiltration by 'bad Santa,' defends coal in jovial Christmas calls with kids

The President and first lady Melania Trump, participated in the tradition of talking to youngsters dialling into the North American Aerospace Defense Command

article_Author
AP
West Palm Beach (US), Updated At : 09:29 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Reuters
Advertisement

President Donald Trump marked Christmas Eve by quizzing children calling in about what presents they were excited about receiving, while promising not to let a "bad Santa" infiltrate the country and even suggesting that a stocking full of coal may not be so bad.

Advertisement

Vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the president and first lady Melania Trump, participated in the tradition of talking to youngsters dialling into the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which playfully tracks Santa's progress around the globe.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Reuters
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Reuters

"We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa's a very good person," Trump said while speaking to kids ages 4 and 10 in Oklahoma. "We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa."

Advertisement

He didn't elaborate.

Trump has often marked Christmases past with criticisms of his political enemies, including in 2024, when he posted, "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics." During his first term, Trump wrote online early on Dec 24, 2017, targeting a top FBI official he believed was biased against him, as well as the news media. But Trump was in a jovial mood this time. He even said, "I could do this all day long," but likely would have to get back to more pressing matters like efforts to quell the fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine.

Advertisement

When an 8-year-old from North Carolina asked if Santa would be mad if no one leaves cookies out for him, Trump said he didn't think so, "But I think he'll be very disappointed." "You know, Santa's — he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side. You know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side," Trump joked. "I think Santa would like some cookies."

The president and first lady Melania Trump sat side-by-side and took about a dozen calls between them. At one point, while his wife was on the phone and Trump was waiting to be connected to another call, he noted how little attention she was paying to him: "She's able to focus totally, without listening."

Asked by an 8-year-old girl in Kansas what she'd like Santa to bring, the answer came back, "Uh, not coal." "You mean clean, beautiful coal?" Trump replied, evoking a favoured campaign slogan he's long used when promising to revive domestic coal production.

"I had to do that, I'm sorry," the president added, laughing and even causing the first lady, who was on a separate call, to turn toward him and grin.

"Coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that, at all costs," Trump said. "But you don't want clean, beautiful coal, right?" "No," the caller responded, saying she'd prefer a Barbie doll, clothes and candy.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts