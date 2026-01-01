Trump warns US watching Iran as armada heads to Gulf region

Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the United States is closely monitoring Iran as a "massive fleet" of naval forces moves toward the Gulf region, underscoring rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump described a significant naval deployment that he said was intended to keep pressure on Iran's leadership. "We're watching Iran," the president said, adding that the flotilla's presence was meant to act as a deterrent. "I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely."

Advertisement

Trump maintained that while the United States was prepared for military action if necessary, he hoped conflict could be avoided. "Maybe we won't have to use it ... we have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case, we have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we'll see what happens," he said.

Advertisement

The announcement follows reports that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group, previously operating in the South China Sea, have been redirected toward the Middle East in coming days. Iran's leadership has denied claims that it planned mass executions of protesters, a claim Trump has cited as part of his justification for the military deployment, and instead dismissed such reports.

In separate comments, Trump told US media he hoped further military action would not be necessary but reiterated that the United States would respond if Tehran pursued its nuclear program. "They can't do the nuclear. If they do it, it's going to happen again," he said, referring to past US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

Iran has warned that any attack on its territory would be met with force, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating Tehran would respond "with everything we have" if attacked.

The move comes amid ongoing domestic unrest in Iran, where antigovernment protests have been met with a severe crackdown, and a broader strategic competition between Tehran and Washington over influence in the Middle East. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)