Trump, Xi & Putin set for historic trilateral in China

China is set to host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting next week in its high-tech Shenzhen city, where the Presidents of China, the US and Russia will hold a historic trilateral summit. The meeting of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders will take place November 18-19. It gains importance as Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a summit with his US and Russian counterparts, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Discussions at the trilateral summit are expected to focus on a host of global issues, including global conflicts, AI and the reduction of nuclear weapons by big powers. The White House confirmed that the three leaders were planning to meet on the sidelines of a summit in China next week.

“The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in Beijing on Friday that China was in communication with the US and Russia on the trilateral summit.