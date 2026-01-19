Washington DC [US], January 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has proposed a high-profile international effort dubbed the "Board of Peace," inviting world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip.

According to US officials, Trump's initiative seeks to bring together a cohort of countries to work on peace-building efforts under a charter that emphasises promoting stable governance and long-term peace in conflict-affected regions.

Countries that commit $1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. proponents say the funds would be used to rebuild war-torn areas like Gaza and avoid "bureaucratic bloat" seen in other international institutions.

The announcement follows the fragile ceasefire in Gaza that took effect on October 10, after a protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump's peace plan, which includes the board's establishment, was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November 2025, paving the way for the board to operate as part of a broader reconstruction effort.

In letters sent to world leaders, Trump framed the board as a "bold new approach to resolving global conflict," and reports suggest invitations have been extended to nations including Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Pakistan, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania. Several countries, such as Hungary and Vietnam, have acknowledged receiving invitations, with some agreeing to participate, while others are still weighing their involvement.

Despite its ambitions, the board has faced immediate scepticism. European leaders have voiced reluctance to contribute large sums of money or commit to an organisation that they see as largely shaped by Trump's personal vision and potentially rivalling the United Nations' established peace-building mechanisms. Some diplomats have also noted the board's charter makes no explicit reference to Gaza, raising questions about its priorities and purpose beyond the Middle East.

Israel's government has publicly opposed Trump's board, asserting that its formation was not coordinated with Jerusalem and runs counter to its policy, particularly because of the inclusion of diplomats from Turkey and Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled his objections by convening his cabinet to discuss the matter further.

Meanwhile, several invited nations, including India and Jordan, are reviewing the proposal internally before making formal commitments. Supporters of the initiative hope the board will help channel reconstruction resources efficiently and foster international cooperation, while detractors warn that its structure and funding model could undermine established multilateral institutions. (ANI)

