Trump’s mistrial appeal denied

New York, May 1
E Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand in her rape and defamation civil case against Donald Trump, after the judge denied a defence request for a mistrial.
Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina began cross-examining Carroll for a second day, hoping to show jurors inconsistencies or holes in her claims against the former US President.
Carroll, 79, has accused Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, and then undermining her credibility and career by lying about it online.
The trial in Manhattan federal court began on April 25, and is in its fourth day. In seeking a mistrial, Tacopina wrote an 18-page letter early on Monday accusing US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias against Trump.
Trump’s lawyer said the effect of several “unfair and prejudicial” rulings by Kaplan “manifests a deeper leaning towards one party over another”, including comments where the judge “openly expresses favouritism”. — Reuters
