By Ayushi Agarwal

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Isfahan [Iran], April 6 (ANI): Mohsen Farkhani, Assistant Professor at Isfahan University, said that US President Donald Trump's profanity is not surprising, and him being the driving force of killing of women and children is nothing compared to that.

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Farkhani, while speaking to ANI on Trump's statement on the Strait of Hormuz, said that Iran can turn the region a hell for those who follow Trump's agenda.

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"Actually, I should say that because in Trump's newest tweets there were different points. He has used vulgar language and also threats and also he talked about again about making deal with Iran. First of all, should say that Trump's profanity and insults his posts on Truth Social were not surprising or shocking to me at all," he said.

He further noted that Trump's name has appeared thousands of times in the Epstein files.

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"He's known as one of the most notorious figures associated with Epstein Island files and among the most corrupt individuals linked to it. Accused of child abuse and other crimes and with his name repeatedly appearing tens of thousands of times in those documents released from the case. then I should say in this war he's seen as a driver of killing of women and children and insults and threats are nothing compared to that," he said.

Farkhani said that no matter the threats, Iran will take money to repair the infrastructure.

"And Trump may issue threats in virtual space, but we Iranians know that in reality we can turn the region into a living hell for the Zionist regime, for American interests in the region, and for the rulers who follow Trump's agenda. Then we will take back all money needed to repair our infrastructure, then more aggression and bombardment will mean more severe conditions for them in the Strait of Hormuz and the region, especially for the Zionist regime," he said.

Farkhani also dismissed Trump's claims that he has been in contact with Iranian officials.

"Simultaneously, he is talking about negotiation or for doing deals or making Iran to do deals or negotiations. I should say, how can it be possible or even logical for Iran to engage in negotiations or deal with the United States while Iran, through repeated oh victories on the battlefield and continuous military and narrative defeats inflicted on the United States is consolidating its position and conditions," he said.

Farkhani said that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired eight generals till now because they were not adhering to Trump's agenda.

"Why do you think that Pete Hegseth has fired eight generals? Because Iran is neutralizing all American measures and these general were unsuccessful in the battlefield or even opposite Hegseth and Trump's lunatic plans, resulting in American soldiers' death and destroying American facilities," he said.

Farkhani said that Trump is resorting to profanity because he is not able to push Iran to the negotiating table.

"Then I believe that the United States, because the United States has been in so incapable of advancing its objectives and managing the war. Trump has resorted to profanity and explicit threats of committing war crimes and destroying Iran in order to push Iran toward the negotiation table. But this will not work," he said.

As the tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, Trump has appeared to extend the deadline amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

This came right after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post. (ANI)

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