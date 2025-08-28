New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump's tariff policy, calling it "an exercise in power" that will in the short run "weaken America".

"Trump's tariffs seem at the moment an exercise in power, but in the very short run, they will weaken America. They will weaken America because this is a policy of overkill. This is also a policy that shows that President Trump does not believe in friends. He believes in dependence. Prime Minister Modi has effectively challenged the economic imperialism of America. President Trump does not understand, I think, that while actions have consequences, language also hurts, language disrupts. The language that he has used in international diplomacy is not acceptable to the world. Prime Minister Modi has shown that he is not going to run to Washington to pay a flattery tax..." Akbar said.

Speaking on the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States on Indian goods, Akbar questioned the reasoning behind the move, saying, "Is it being done because we buy oil from Russia? Germany has been buying oil from Russia throughout the war. Why are there no 50% tariffs on Germany? China buys more gas and energy from Russia than we do. Why is President Trump uncertain and seems even insecure with China? ... Well, one of the consequences of tariff turbulence is that India and China have revived a cooling relationship. And this revival has had an enormously significant geopolitical impact and good bilateral impact as well..."

He also addressed the impact of the tariffs on trade, noting, "Well, this will have some disruption on those specific items, but the extent of quote-unquote damage to our international trade is certainly not as significant as some people might want you to believe. This is not a very large amount in terms of India's total international trade. And in any case, I think more important is the fact that the logic of the American argument for these tariffs has collapsed under the glare of facts and truth."

Highlighting the shifting global focus, Akbar added, "The world's spotlight is now focused this week on the meeting at SCO between Prime Minister Modi, President Xi, and President Putin. It is not focused on Washington... I myself foresee that America will soon become at its weakest point since 1914 because America now has lost the faith of its allies in Europe and America has lost the trust of its friends in the rest of the world, India being one of them..."

As the spotlight turns to the SCO, the declaration of the Summit in China is under finalisation and India is working with other members to see there is strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, Tanmaya Lal, MEA Secretary (West) said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan and China, he said that combating terrorism is an important part of the SCO objectives.

"The declaration at this summit that is under finalisation, the text, we are working with other members and partners to see that there should be a reiteration of the strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. But the text is under finalisation," he said.

"This challenge remains, and security of the region remains a priority for the SCO members. In the past, there have been strong condemnations of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in the statements that have been finalised, including the joint statement that I referred to, which was finalised during our presidency of the summit, 23rd summit," he added.

PM Modi will pay a visit to Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held on August 31-September 1. The Prime Minister is expected to hold some bilateral meetings on the Summit's sidelines. (ANI)

