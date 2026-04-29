New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, Deputy Representative of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, has strongly objected to US President Donald Trump's earlier threats of bombing infrastructure in his country unless a peace deal is reached and said the United Nations and international organisations remained silent in the wake of such remarks.

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In an interview with ANI, Ziyaeenia no country objected to Trump's remarks even as these were "against international law".

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He also raised questions over assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, the day the war started between Iran on one side and the Israel and United States on the other.

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"This is the first time that an official from a country is clearly stating that he wants to break every International Law in this war and no one is objecting to him... He said that I want to erase the Iranian Persian civilisation. Yet no one is rejecting him. The question at this point should be why our world has come to this point that we are witnessing this... Again, the UN is silent... There is silence from international organisations," Ziyaeenia said.

"So this person again finds the courage and the mindset to go say that he would do all this... Who is responsible for the martyrdom of our Supreme Leader? This is the first time that a country attacked and assassinated an official in a country with which they were negotiating, and no one is questioning this... These are the main questions that international organisations should make them answer," he added.

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He was asked about Trump's threat to bomb Iran's infrastructure.

There is tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran. The ceasefire was announced on April 7 and later extended. The first round of talks between the two sides in Islamabad did not yield any outcome.

Trump had in the first week of this month issued threats of massive bombing if Iran does not agree to a peace deal.

During an interview with Axios, Trump said, "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," adding that discussions are ongoing and suggested a deal could still be reached before the deadline.

Shortly before the interview, Trump issued a strong warning on Truth Social, threatening to target Iran's critical infrastructure if demands are not met.

In his post, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait'.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

Trump had earlier stated that Iran's biggest bridge has been hit and, in a sharply worded statement, called on Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei responded to US President Donald Trump's threats, warning that Iran will respond "in kind" to any attack on its infrastructure, according to Al Jazeera.

Answering a query, Ziyaeenia Iran's actions including on US bases in region were in self-defence.

"Iran is targeting the invaders of its territory... A warplane is not able to fly from US territory toward Iran, even from the occupied land of Palestine... That's why US bases are located around Iran. What would be your response if your home was targeted by bases around you, and then the invader says that my home is far away from you, you have to target my home... Should we remain silent and allow them to target our country from these bases?... Iran and India, these two civilisations, these two nations are not invaders... We were invaded by foreign powers, and we are responsible for defending our people," he said.

He was asked about Iran's strikes on targets in Gulf countries in retaliation to the US-Israel attacks.

He dismissed "rumours" surrounding the health of the Supreme Leader of Iran and said that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is in "a good situation and fine".

"The situation of our Supreme Leader, Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, is, thanks to God, good. According to the communication that we had a couple of days ago, he is in a good situation, he's fine," Ziyaeenia said.

He noted that any speculation concerning his health is wrong. "All these rumours that his health is not in a good situation and he has some problems - these are not authentic, and he is fine," Ziyaeenia added.

Reiterating Iran's stance on the West Asia conflict, he said Iran has stated that it did not start the war with Israel and the United States and will end it.

"From the very beginning of the war, we stated the famous sentence from our late Supreme Leader Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei: 'Americans, the enemies, started this war, but we are the ones who will finish this war; we will decide how this war will finish,'" he said. (ANI)

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