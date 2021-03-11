Trust vote, blow to Boris' leadership

London, June 6

UK’s embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party, the chair of the party’s backbench committee announced, days after more details of the partygate scandal at Downing Street emerged. Analysts say Johnson looks likely to win such a vote, but it will deliver a blow to his leadership.

Sir Graham Brady, who is in-charge of collating the letters of no-confidence received by the 1922 Committee, said the threshold of 15 per cent of the Tory parliamentary party, or 54 MPs, seeking such a vote had been met and it would take place on Monday evening in the House of Commons.

The vote follows weeks of disquiet within the ruling Conservative Party, with several members of Parliament and former ministers voicing their concerns over the partygate scandal of illegal gatherings at Downing Street during the Covid lockdowns, which they feel has damaged the party’s credibility in the eyes of the voters.

According to analysts, the rebel MPs need to muster 180 votes to oust him as party leader and PM and it is widely believed they may have pushed this vote of confidence too soon and without building up a strong appetite for a new party leader.

Under the current Conservative Party rules, if Johnson wins, it would rule out another similar no-confidence vote for at least 12 months. — PTI

May win: Analysts