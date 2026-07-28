"Truth is our strongest response": Tibetan Youth Congress outlines next phase of 'Worldwide Chain Protest'

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], July 28 (ANI): Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Monday held a special press briefing on Monday here in North Indian hill town of Dharamshala and outlined the next phase of the global movement and upcoming initiatives. Tibetan activists also briefs on the Weekly Update of the Worldwide Chain Hunger Strike Protest Campaign.

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From July 19, the Tibetan Youth Congress has started a global protest campaign to amplify the voices of Tibetans and ensure that the truth about Tibet reaches a wider global audience.

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Highlighting the rapid expansion of the movement, TYC General Secretary Tenzin Lobsang noted that what began as a local initiative has quickly grown into a global effort.

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"It has now been one week since the Tibetan Youth Congress launched the Worldwide Chain Protest, a peaceful global movement dedicated to seeking justice for Tibet and honoring the sacrifice of Martyr Lobga Rangzen. What began in Dharamshala has rapidly grown into a worldwide campaign," Lobsang said. "Under the guidance of the Tibetan Youth Congress Centrex, solidarity actions have already been organized in Dalhousie, Kalimpong, Dekyiling, Kullu, Odisha, Rajpur, Tenzin Khang, and many other places, with new chapters and communities joining the movement every day," he told ANI.

Lobsang added that the chain hunger strike in Dharamshala remains central to the campaign. "Here in Dharamshala, we began our Chain Hunger Strike on 19 July 2026, and it continues today as a symbol of our unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and the fundamental rights of the Tibetan people. This movement is peaceful in its methods but resolute in its purpose."

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Announcing the next phase of the campaign, Lobsang emphasised a coordinated push to counter state-sponsored propaganda.

"Today, we are here not only to provide an update on the Worldwide Chain Protest, but also to announce the next phase of our campaign: a coordinated effort to challenge the false narratives promoted by the so-called Chinese government about Tibet and to ensure that the sacrifice of Martyr Lobga Rangzen is neither distorted nor forgotten," Lobsang stated. "No amount of propaganda can erase the aspirations of the Tibetan people or rewrite the realities they have endured," he added.

Tenzin Dekong, Joint Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress, underscored the significance of the information space in the broader Tibetan struggle.

"The struggle for Tibet is not only being fought on the streets, it is also being fought in the information space. False narratives must be challenged with truth, documentation, research, art, and the voices of people of conscience around the world," Dekong said. "Silence only strengthens repression; truth is our strongest response."

Calling for broad-based global support, Dekong urged Tibetans and allies across all disciplines to participate actively in the campaign.

"Therefore, the Tibetan Youth Congress calls upon every Tibetan, regardless of age or profession, to become part of this campaign. We invite scholars, writers, researchers, artists, filmmakers, students, journalists, professionals, social media creators, and every concerned citizen to contribute their knowledge, creativity, and voice," Dekong added. "Whether through writing, public engagement, research, artwork, videos, or advocacy, every contribution helps preserve the truth about Tibet and strengthens our collective movement," he said.

Dekong affirmed that the demonstrations would persist until international bodies step in. "The Tibetan Youth Congress will continue to expand this Worldwide Chain Protest until our United Nations responds. We urge governments, international institutions, media organizations, and people of conscience across the world to pay attention, engage with the facts, and stand with the Tibetan people's right to preserve their identity, dignity, and future." (ANI)

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