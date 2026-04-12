New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's supreme leader in India, has conveyed profound thanks to the Indian government and its citizens for their support following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Addressing a gathering at the Iranian Cultural Centre in New Delhi to mark the Chehlum (40th-day memorial) of Shaheed-e-Ummat, Ilahi observed that 40 days have elapsed since the death of a figure who "dedicated his life to humanity and justice."

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Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Ilahi remarked, "Today, on the 40th day of his martyrdom, we have gathered here not only to honour his memory but also to sincerely express our appreciation and gratitude to the Republic of India and to the noble, wise, and loyal people of India."

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He suggested that the reaction from the Indian public underscored a mutual dedication to shared principles.

Reflecting on the solidarity shown over the past few weeks, the representative noted, "During these days, the great people of India have demonstrated a remarkable example of loyalty, wisdom, and commitment to justice."

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He pointed out that the significant turnout at memorial events illustrated a universal alignment with ethical causes, stating, "Their strong presence in commemorative gatherings, their heartfelt expression of sympathy, and their deeply human messages have shown that truth knows no boundaries and that awakened hearts always stand alongside justice."

This period of remembrance follows the killing of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, an event that triggered a sharp escalation of tensions in West Asia.

In the wake of the tragedy, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

However, this transition of power is now being tested by a critical breakdown in regional diplomacy.

A total diplomatic gridlock was confirmed on Sunday by US Vice President JD Vance's departure from Islamabad following a stalemate in marathon negotiations.

Vance noted that no agreement was reached as Tehran refused to accept Washington's "red lines," specifically regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

In response to this collapse, Iran's Head of Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on Sunday that while Tehran's negotiators employed all available capabilities throughout the 21-hour session, success remains contingent on the acceptance of Iran's "legitimate rights and interests."

Baqaei accused the US of making "excessive demands" that undermined the mediation efforts.

Reinforcing this defiant stance, Baqaei asserted that the heavy losses Iran has sustained in recent months have only served to strengthen its resolve to secure national interests through all available means, including both diplomacy and military force.

As the regional security environment remains precarious, the Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, reported that Iran had offered "reasonable proposals" during the negotiations, suggesting that the responsibility for any future breakthrough now rests entirely with the United States, as "the ball is now in the US court." (ANI)

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