New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Following India's decisive strike under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has been trying to mount a full-blown disinformation offensive -- a desperate attempt to shift the focus with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics.

In reponse to a focused and effective military operation by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror sites, Pro-Pakistan social media handles and even influential political figures are deliberately spreading fake news, fabricating stories of miraculous military victories and heroic retaliation that simply do not exist.

In a blatant effort to hijack the narrative and distract from the reality on the ground, Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook: recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims. Their goal is clear -- to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction. This is not just misinformation; it is a calculated, coordinated campaign designed to distort reality, mislead the public, and manipulate perceptions across the region.

One of the most prominent examples is a viral image falsely claiming that the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur. The image, however, was debunked by PIB Fact Check, which confirmed that it was actually from a MiG-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, in 2021 -- entirely unrelated to current events.

⚠️Propaganda Alert! Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context! An #old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor… pic.twitter.com/LdkJ1JYuH0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Another brazen piece of misinformation surfaced in the form of a video falsely claiming that the Indian Army raised a white flag and surrendered at Chora Post. This fabricated narrative was amplified by Pakistan's Minister Attaullah Tarar, who publicly endorsed the claim without a shred of evidence. By lending official weight to an unverified and clearly false story, Tarar not only misled his own citizens but also actively contributed to the propaganda campaign.

Unrelated footage passed off as combat evidence- In another misleading post, a video was circulated with the claim that the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Srinagar airbase. A fact-check unit of the Central government has debunked the claim circulating on social media. In reality, this footage was traced back to sectarian clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, that occurred in early 2024. The video had no connection to Kashmir or any recent airstrike.

https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919916769403134126

A separate rumor claimed that Pakistan destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters, a claim that has no basis in fact and has been entirely fabricated, according to defense sources.

https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919922375069409298

Additionally, another old image -- this time of a MiG-29 crash in Barmer, Rajasthan, from September 2024 -- was recirculated by pro-Pakistan social media handles to imply recent Indian Air Force losses, which did not occur.

https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1919973596665135471

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was on Tuesday exposed on International TV. While appearing on a CNN interview the CNN Anchor asked Asif, "You say Pakistan shot down 5 Indian jets. Where's the evidence?

A stumped Khwaja Asif replied, "It's all over social media,"

The Anchor replied, " I'm sorry we didn't ask you here to talk about social media content."

A Defence Minister citing social media content to back unverfied claims shows that the Pakistan's rank and file has relied on fake news to push its case.

Khawaja Asif also made a baseless claim that Indian soldiers were captured during the recent military strikes, a statement that was later debunked and retracted.

Asif alleged that Indian soldiers had been taken prisoner following Pakistan's response to India's Operation Sindoor. However, these claims were promptly dismissed as false, with no evidence to support the assertion of captured soldiers. The Defence Minister later retracted his statement, acknowledging that no Indian soldiers had been taken into custody.

These incidents reflect a deliberate and coordinated attempt by Pakistan to mislead the media, distort the global narrative, and manipulate public perception in the wake of India's successful strike under Operation Sindoor.

By flooding social media with recycled images, unrelated videos, and fabricated claims, Pakistan is attempting to obscure the actual outcome of the operation and create the illusion of a strong counter-response. (ANI)

