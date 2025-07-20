DT
Home / World / Tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude quake strikes off Russia's Pacific coast

Tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude quake strikes off Russia's Pacific coast

The German Research Centre for Geosciences indicated twin earthquakes of over 6.5 magnitude struck near the coast of Kamchatka
AP
Moscow, Updated At : 01:35 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, according to the US Geological Survey.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) indicated twin earthquakes of over 6.5 magnitude struck near the coast of Kamchatka, in Russia's far east, early on Sunday. It measured the quakes at 6.6 and 6.7 and the depth of both at 10 kilometers.

Measurements of earthquakes often vary in the first hours after they occur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On November 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

