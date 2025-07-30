"Tsunami warning in effect for those in Hawaii," Trump notes post 8.8 Pacific quake

Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday noted a tsunami warning issued after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean.

Trump asked people to visit their government portal for the latest information and be updated.

In a post on X, he said, "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!"

National Weather Service Los Angeles said that a tsunami advisory has been issued, stating that a tsunami may arrive at 1am (local time).

In a post on X, NWS Los Angeles said, "A Tsunami Advisory has been issued, replacing the Tsunami Watch. The tsunami should arrive near 1AM tonight. If you are located in the coastal area, move off the beach & out of harbors & marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch. Be alert to instructions from local EM officials."

The National Weather Service in Eureka, California, said that multiple waves were expected at 11:50 pm (local time).

In a post on X, he said, "A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for the coastal areas of California. First wave arrival is expected around 1150 PM PDT. Multiple waves are expected, lasting for 10-36 hours. Move off the beach and out of harbors/marinas. Mariners are advised to get to depth of 30 fathoms."

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area office has warned that people could put themselves at risk, as well as members of the emergency services, if they go to take photos of the expected tsunami, as per Al Jazeera.

"This will NOT be a single wave. Do NOT try to go to the coast to take photos," the service said on social media. San Francisco's Bay Area is under a tsunami advisory.

The US Coastguard's captain of the port of Honolulu has ordered all commercial vessels to "evacuate" commercial ports in Hawaii.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) revised the strength of the earthquake, which struck off Russia's far-east coast at 8:25 am local time on Wednesday, to a magnitude of 8.8. The magnitude of the quake was initially reported at 8.0 and later revised upwards to 8.7. (ANI)

