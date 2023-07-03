Tunisian admits to killing Indian-origin student in London

PTI

London, July 2

A Tunisian man who had been charged with the murder of Indian-origin student Sabita Thanwani at her university accommodation in the Clerkenwell area of north London in March last year has admitted to her killing in court.

Maher Maaroufe, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at the Old Bailey court here. He will be sentenced in September. The court heard how Thanwani, 19, was found under the sheets with a cut to her throat on March 19 last year. Before the police arrived at the scene, the suspect had left the building but as he did so he was seen by officers wearing a balaclava, the court was told.