Tunisian labour union protests against President

PTI

Tunis: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labour union rallied in the capital on Saturday in what appeared to be the biggest protest yet against President Kais Saied, staging a show of strength after his recent crackdown on opponents. Many thousands of protesters filled Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis, holding banners that read “No to one-man rule” and chanting “Freedom! End the police state”. REUTERS

Oak Creek shooting: Sikh biker to ride against hate

New York: An Indian-American Sikh is undertaking a 2,700-mile motorcycle ride to mark the 11th anniversary of a 2012 attack on a Gurdwara in Wisconsin that left seven persons from his community dead. Gurdeep Singh Saggu, 37, along with Motorcycle Club USA, has planned the week-long ride to Oak Creek Gurdwara to raise awareness about their culture and faith, the Los Angeles Times reported. ians

Charles to be anointed with animal-cruelty free oil

London: The oil which will be used to anoint King Charles III during his coronation on May 6 will not not include any ingredients from animals, as per reports. The “chrism oil” for the coronation was consecrated on Friday by the Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where it is believed Jesus Christ died and was buried. ians

Washington DC to host World Culture Festival

Washington: The fourth World Cultural Festival will be held in the American capital here this fall, organiser Art of Living has announced. Several world leaders and hundreds and thousands of people from across the globe are expected to attend the three-day mega event from September 29 to October 1 at the historic National Mall.