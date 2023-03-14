Tunisian Parl convenes for first time since ’21

Tunis: Tunisia’s new parliament convened on Monday, the first time the country has had a functioning legislature since the President had the previous parliament sealed off by the army in 2021. The opposition refused to recognise the parliament. ap

Japan’s Nobel-prize winning author dies

Tokyo: Japan’s Nobel-prize winning author Kenzaburo Oe, whose poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during country’s postwar occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died at 88. ap