Tunisian Parl convenes for first time since ’21

Tunis: Tunisia’s new parliament convened on Monday, the first time the country has had a functioning legislature since the President had the previous parliament sealed off by the army in 2021. The opposition refused to recognise the parliament. ap
Japan’s Nobel-prize winning author dies
Tokyo: Japan’s Nobel-prize winning author Kenzaburo Oe, whose poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during country’s postwar occupation and from being the parent of a disabled son, has died at 88. ap
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...