Turkey considers establishing industrial park in Bangladesh as part of expanding defence cooperation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 15 (ANI): Turkey is exploring the possibility of setting up a defence park in Bangladesh, signalling a move to expand defence cooperation between the two countries, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Sunday.

"In terms of defence cooperation, defence industrial parks, possible investment, and other areas of defence production...", Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, said at a news conference in Dhaka, referring to the recent bilateral meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

"The bilateral meeting with the President was extremely cordial. Bangladesh-Turkey relations are being revived, moving towards new strengthened heights and a comprehensive partnership. Among the few heads of government with whom the President of Turkey," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The bilateral meeting took place today, Tuesday (November 10, 2026), at the Maxx Royal Hotel in Antalya. The meeting was held in the evening ahead of the Heads of State and Government Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on the occasion of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-31).

Advertisement

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest were discussed, including further strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey, expanding defence cooperation, increasing trade and investment, Rohingya repatriation, cooperation in the energy and mineral resources sectors, and tackling the impacts of climate change. Building partnerships in the renewable energy sector also received significant emphasis during the discussions.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman recalled his previous meeting with the Turkish President held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York last September.

He praised the progress of cooperation between the two countries in various areas of mutual interest and congratulated Turkey on successfully organising the COP-31 conference.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister emphasised broadening cooperation with Turkiye in Bangladesh's defence sector, as well as focusing on joint investments.

To boost bilateral trade and investment, the Prime Minister underscored the need for closer dialogue between the two nations.

Expanding cooperation in energy security and the mineral resources sector was also discussed. The Prime Minister noted that significant opportunities existed for Turkish investment in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial importance of international cooperation for climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman praised Turkiye's consistent support in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

He expressed gratitude for Turkiye's steadfast solidarity at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the Rohingya humanitarian crisis and thanked the country for providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people.

Building on Turkiye's vital diplomatic standing, the Prime Minister stated that Ankara's ongoing support and active role within the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were essential to ensuring the safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya.

Consequently, the Prime Minister called upon Turkiye to maintain its steadfast international advocacy for the Rohingya cause. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)