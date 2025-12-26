Turkey detains 115 IS suspects 'planning' attacks on New Year

The Turkish authorities have detained 115 suspected Islamic State members, who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country, the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The Istanbul Police received information that Islamic State members had planned attacks in Turkey, against non-Muslims in particular, during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the prosecutor's office posted on X.

The police raided 124 places in Istanbul, capturing 115 of the 137 suspects they were seeking, the statement said. Several pistols and ammunition were also seized, it said.