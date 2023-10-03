 Turkey detains dozens of PKK suspects in raids following suicide bomb attack : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Turkey detains dozens of PKK suspects in raids following suicide bomb attack

Turkey detains dozens of PKK suspects in raids following suicide bomb attack

PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union

Turkey detains dozens of PKK suspects in raids following suicide bomb attack

Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey. Reuters file



AP

Ankara (Turkey), October 3

Police detained at least 67 people across Turkey on Tuesday in a sweep targeting people with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

At least 12 other suspected PKK members were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces, Yerlikaya wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an entrance to the Interior Ministry hours before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to address Parliament as it returned from its summer recess. A second would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police.

Two police officers were slightly wounded in the attack. The suspects arrived at the scene inside a vehicle they seized from a veterinarian in the central Turkish of Kayseri after shooting him in the head, officials said.

The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a news website close to the group, while Turkish authorities identified one of the assailants as a PKK militant.

Hours later, Turkey's Air Force carried out airstrikes on suspected PKK sites in northern Iraq, where the group's leadership is based. The Defence Ministry said a large number of PKK militants were “neutralized” in the strikes.

Yerlikaya did not clarify whether the people rounded up on Tuesday were suspected of direct involvement in Sunday's attack.

#United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

2
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

3
Haryana

Will not stay if BJP-JJP alliance continues in Haryana: BJP leader Birender Singh

4
Himachal

Thousands lose over Rs 200 crore in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal Pradesh; police yet to catch kingpin

5
Delhi

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

6
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

7
Trending

Video: Obstruction on Vande Bharat tracks; loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

8
World

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

9
India

Indian biz tycoon Harpal Randhawa, son among 6 killed in Zimbabwe plane crash

10
Himachal

Bengaluru trekker goes missing in Manali’s forests; police say search operation underway

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...

AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10: Report

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...

7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials

7 more patients died in Nanded hospital between October 1 and 2; 31 deaths in 2 days: Officials

The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

He had visited the place on Monday too


Cities

View All

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, seizes 2.7kg drugs

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists

2 earthquakes hit Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi government’s ‘Green War Room’ starts 24x7 monitoring of air pollution in city

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala