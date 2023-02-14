 Turkey quake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors; teams shift to Hatay : The Tribune India

Turkey quake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors; teams shift to Hatay

The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6 has claimed more than 35,000 lives

Turkey quake: NDRF canines beat machines in detecting survivors; teams shift to Hatay

The force has taken six Labradors Romeo, Julie, Rambo, Honey, Bob and Roxy for assisting the rescuers while they search for lives. Pic credit- Twitter/@IAF_MCC



PTI

New Delhi, February 14

Six canines of the NDRF deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey have proved to be “very very effective” in rescuing survivors from under the debris even as teams from other countries have also utilised their services, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal contingency force of India is also in the process of shifting its two teams from Gaziantep to Hatay on the Mediterranean coast of the country as the possibility of finding survivors in the former city is “almost negligible now”. The third NDRF team is already in Hatay.

The force has rescued two young girls - six years and eight years old, apart from 63 bodies since they began their search and rescue (SAR) operation in that country on February 7 after the Union government sent three of its teams to assist international rescue operations in Turkey.

The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6 has claimed more than 35,000 lives and rescuers fear the toll may climb further even as hope for lives is fading rapidly, notwithstanding miracles.

“Our canine rescuers have proved to be very very effective during the Turkey operation. There are three ways to rescue someone from a collapsed structure—physical or through human means, technical search through equipment and canines.” “We found that technical equipment, heavy machinery, life detectors and seismic sensors have not been that good in finding life during this situation where multiple buildings have been flattened due to the quake and there is chaos all around,” NDRF commanding officer Gurminder Singh told PTI over phone from Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkey.

Our dogs are quite easy to handle and they are not aggressive. They have proven their training during this operation and helped our rescue teams in looking for specific areas where lives can be found, he said.

Another senior officer said the NDRF dogs and their handlers were also provided to the Turkey fire department rescue team who, they are told, retrieved “one or two live victims” with the help of NDRF dogs.

The force has taken six Labradors Romeo, Julie, Rambo, Honey, Bob and Roxy for assisting the rescuers while they search for lives.

Officials said while Romeo and Julie were instrumental in sensing and alerting the NDRF men in rescuing the six-year-old girl in Gaziantep last week, the other dogs have been “very vital” during the crucial hours just after the quake when rescuers were frantically looking for people who were alive under debris.

Commandant Singh said the five women personnel of the force, who are on their first international rescue operation, are working shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts and have assisted affected women in few places.

An NDRF officer said the teams of all countries are getting good support from the local authorities and people of Turkey.

“Many local volunteer groups are providing us cakes, juices, coffee and biscuits that helps to survive in the biting cold if minus 4 or 5 degrees,” the officer said.

The force has carried along 11 vehicles, 20,000 litres of diesel, ready to eat food like ‘ladoos’, ‘pinni’, ‘matthi’, sleeping bags, wood, tents and other logistical items so that they can survive on their own for almost a fortnight.

Makeshift toilets have been dug by the NDRF rescuers. So far, no personnel has reported sick, an officer based in Delhi said.

All the three teams of the NDRF may return by February 16-17 as the task of finding live victims is almost completed. However, a final decision will be taken by Turkish authorities and informed to the Indian government through diplomatic channels, the officer said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

2
Punjab

Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

4
Business

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

5
Chandigarh

Mohali Violence: District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to strike work today over case against lawyers

6
Entertainment

Nitish Bhaluni to play Tapu in TMKOC

7
Nation

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

8
Entertainment

Not to Kajol, Ajay Devgn dedicates his Valentine's Day post to...'I don't know whether it was love at first sight'

9
Nation

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

10
Haryana

Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

‘Modi expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U...

Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus

Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

First of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 an...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC

CS Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Delhi: Woman’s body found in freezer at a dhaba, owner held

Cleaning of drains falling in Yamuna, construction of STPs must be completed ahead of scheduled timelines: Delhi LG

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators