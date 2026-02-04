DT
Home / World / Turkish Airlines right engine catches fire after take-off from Kathmandu airport, lands in Kolkata

Turkish Airlines right engine catches fire after take-off from Kathmandu airport, lands in Kolkata

ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): The right engine of a passenger aircraft of Turkish Airlines on Wednesday afternoon caught on fire promoting emergency at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, airport officials confirm.

The aircraft, en enroute to Istanbul from the Nepali capital, caught fire in the right engine immediately after takeoff.

"The Turkish Airlines with flight number 'THY-727' caught fire within four minutes of the take off, the right engine caught fire. The flight took off at 1:28 PM (Local Time)," Teknath Sitaula, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI over phone.

According to the official, the pilots diverted the aircraft west of Kathmandu and shut down the right engine, holding the aircraft for about 10 minutes.

The official recorded that the Turkish Airlines aircraft of "A330-303" series wide body was carrying 225 passengers. According to the Kathmandu Post, there were 11 crew members, bringing the total number of people on board to 236.

Immediately after the reported engine fire, Tribhuvan International Airport was closed for about 15 minutes.

Airport Director, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, said that a full emergency landing of a Turkish 727, from Kathmandu to Istanbul, at Kolkata airport. The Captain informed Kolkata ATC about a possible fire on the right engine. The actual arrival time at Kolkata NSCBI Airport was 14:49 hours, with 236 passengers on board.

The aircraft is currently at Kolkata Airport. An inspection is underway, Bose added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

