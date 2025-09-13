DT
PT
Home / World / Turkish insults and threats against Israeli Minister Miri Regev

Turkish insults and threats against Israeli Minister Miri Regev

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): Hundreds of hate messages and threats were sent to Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev from Turkish phone numbers after Turkish hackers leaked her (personal) mobile phone number, as well as those of other government ministers.

Among the messages received by the Israeli minister were: "Hitler was right. He should have killed you all," "We will bury you and your country," "I am Turkish. I will send you to hell," and others.

Defence Minister Israel Katz also confirmed the receipt of such messages yesterday, writing in response in his account on X: "Let them continue to call and threaten, and I will continue to order the extermination of their members, the leaders of terrorism." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

