DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Turkish minister says

Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border, Turkish minister says

It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft

article_Author
AP
Ankara, Updated At : 07:03 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Turkiye's defence ministry says a Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The ministry said on X that the C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey.

Advertisement

It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft.

Advertisement

A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, the ministry said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts