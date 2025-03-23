DT
Home / World / Turkiye detains 343 over protests against Istanbul mayor's detention

Turkiye detains 343 over protests against Istanbul mayor's detention

Turkish authorities have detained 343 people during overnight protests in several cities against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Demonstrations took place in more than a dozen cities including Turkiye’s biggest city Istanbul...
Reuters
Ankara, Updated At : 10:36 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Turkish authorities have detained 343 people during overnight protests in several cities against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Demonstrations took place in more than a dozen cities including Turkiye’s biggest city Istanbul and the capital Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of Turks have taken to the streets in mostly peaceful demonstrations since Wednesday, when Imamoglu was detained on charges such as graft and aiding a terrorist group. He is President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival.

