Istanbul [Turkiye], March 20 (ANI): Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul on Thursday following the arrest of the city's Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, France 24 reported.

İmamoğlu, who belongs to the opposition party, is seen as a key rival to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as per France 24.

Several roads had been closed, some social media platforms were restricted, and a four-day demonstration ban was put into place in a bid to thwart protests. However, despite the ban, many gathered outside Istanbul’s police headquarters, the City Hall, and the headquarters of İmamoğlu's Republican People's Party (CHP).

Advertisement

Protesters cried foul and said that the allegations were "unlawful" and "baseless", and said the arrest was a blow to democracy, as per France 24.

"This is not democracy. It’s a sham of democracy. The people do not deserve this. We are upset of course. As humans, we are upset," he told France 24.

Advertisement

Riot police blocked off roads leading to the Vatan Security Department, where the mayor was taken following his arrest.

İmamoğlu is a popular opposition leader and the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A total of 100 people, including the mayor and several other prominent figures, were arrested, France 24 reported.

İmamoğlu and his aides are suspected of alleged corruption, including extortion and fraud, as well as aiding the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), an outlawed party classified as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, Washington and other Turkish allies.

His arrest comes amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures, which has been slammed as politically motivated and an attempt to silence dissent.

A day earlier, Istanbul University revoked the Mayor's bachelor degree, a requisite for running in elections under Turkish law.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the leader Republican People’s Party (CHP) Özgür Özel mirrored the criticism. He claimed Erdogan, who has experienced significant losses in local elections last year, targeted İmamoğlu as he feared losing to him in the ballots.

Özel also accused authorities of a "coup attempt".

"They can do any evil. We are ready for any evil they can do. Because it is clear that the issue is not a political struggle, but a matter of existence or non-existence for the country," he added.

Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc countered the allegations and reminded that the courts operate independently.

"Characterizing investigations carried out by an impartial and independent judiciary as something like a coup, or using similar terms is extremely dangerous and incorrect," Tunc said. He emphasised that the judiciary "does not take instructions from anyone."

"Linking investigations and cases initiated by the judiciary to our president is, at best, presumptuous and inappropriate. The separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary is essential in our country," he concluded.

Von der Leyen reminds Turkey of its obligation to uphold democracy.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep concern over İmamoğlu's arrest and reminded Turkey of its obligation to uphold democratic values.

"Turkey is an EU candidate country, Turkey must uphold the democratic values, especially the rights of elected officials," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

"We want Turkey to remain anchored to Europe, but this requires a clear commitment to democratic norms and practices, and it is key that Turkey respects these fundamental principles," she added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)