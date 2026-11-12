Turkiye, Pakistan "working together" in Bangladesh; defence ties "a very serious development": Veena Sikri

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, has cautioned that the growing defence engagement between Bangladesh and Turkiye, alongside Ankara's cooperation with Islamabad, warrants close and sustained scrutiny.

She made the remarks during her interview with ANI on Thursday over the recent meeting between the Bangladesh Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the COP summit in Antalya, where defence cooperation featured among the talks.

Speaking to ANI, Sikri observed that Turkiye and Pakistan have been acting in concert in Bangladesh.

"Turkey and Pakistan have been acting together in Bangladesh. We all know that in the regime change operation, Pakistan played a very big role. They were the direct coordinators of that regime change operation in August 2024. Of course, backed by the Western powers, but they were the ones who were implementing it," she claimed.

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The former diplomat who was the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh added that Islamabad has, for over two years, sought to restore its pre-1971 position in Dhaka.

"Pakistan has been trying very hard to recreate the pre-1971 situation in Bangladesh in terms of Pakistan's own control. So, they want full control in Bangladesh and they're telling them, 'You come and study here, you do your trade with Pakistan.' Of course, nothing is really working out because it's very difficult. If you want to import anything from Pakistan, look at the cost, look at the time, look at the factor of transportation," Sikri said.

Highlighting the security dimension of the emerging partnership, the top diplomat pointed to the developments on the defence front.

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"On the defence cooperation front, certainly, Pakistan and Turkiye have been working together in Bangladesh. There's already been an announcement, maybe of a drone factory to be built by Turkiye in Bangladesh, and that's very surprising and a very serious development in many ways. And so many other aspects of cooperation, and in everything, Pakistan and Turkiye are working together," she said.

Earlier in July, the Daily Star reported, citing Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam, that a joint venture drone manufacturing factory will be established in Bogura in collaboration with Turkey, adjacent to the airport and the planned Bangladesh Air Force base in the district.

As ties between Dhaka and Ankara deepen, Bangladeshi Daily Prothomalo reported in October that a visit of the 15 senior officials from the country is slated to take place to Turkiye, aimed at gaining experience and seeking assistance in areas including defence, education, technology and disaster management.

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According to the Bangladeshi daily, the visit will be funded by the Turkish government and is scheduled for 23–27 November.

Sikri also referred to Ankara's ideological moorings, noting, "Turkey, as we know, with their support for the Muslim Brotherhood, they bring their own groups of people."

Recalling earlier reports and speculations of Bangladesh joining the Mecca Pact- a trilateral security arrangement among Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia- Sikri said Dhaka had harboured expectations of inclusion.

"Even when the Mecca Pact was announced between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, at one time, I don't know who told Bangladesh, but they thought that they would get invited, and they were very excited and happy about it."

In her concluding remarks, Sikri underlined that the developments warranted sustained vigilance,"Of course, there's nothing of the kind in the offing because there's no scope, actually, in that sense. But I think that this is something to be followed very carefully," she said. (ANI)

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