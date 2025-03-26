TV BRICS launches educational television project on learning Russian language in BRICS+ nations

Moscow [Russia], March 26 (ANI): TV BRICS has launched a new educational television project aimed at learning Russian as a foreign language and popularising Russian culture abroad. The series of programmes, "Russian Lessons with Tanya Semke," is aimed at showcasing them in BRICS+ countries.

The initial video course comprises 99 episodes (four minutes each), structured in an easy and entertaining form, that will enable people of other nations to better perceive and master the Russian language more effectively, TV BRICS reported.

After watching all the lessons, people will learn the basics of grammar, learn to read Russian, and build up a vocabulary for everyday communication. Author and teacher Tanya Semke initiated and presented the series. The project's slogan is "Russian Language for Bridging Cultures."

"Russian Lessons", which started on March 25, will be broadcast twice a week. People can watch the programme on Tuesday and Thursday in English on the TV BRICS channel and on the English version of the international media network's information portal, as reported by TV BRICS.

Following the premiere on TV BRICS resources, Russian language lessons will be broadcast to the media of the BRICS+ and Global South nations. The video course will be shown by the network's partners abroad, with whom over 80 major media outlets from 26 countries cooperate.

In 2007, the international information and educational project "Modern Russian" was created to popularise the Russian language, improve the literacy level of the population and provide linguistic assistance.

Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS, Head of the "Modern Russian" project, said, "The series of programmes 'Russian Lessons' is a continuation of TV BRICS' strategic work to popularise and promote the Russian language and culture abroad."

Skok said that TV BRICS tries to use convenient and effective forms of presenting educational material and uses video content about Russia created by TV BRICS specialists for educational purposes, TV BRICS reported.

She said, "The 'Modern Russian' project portal has a section 'Russian as a Foreign Language', which offers a variety of materials: multimedia educational resources, catalogues of Russian proverbs about language and speech, methodological materials for students and teachers of Russian language teaching. 'Russian Lessons' is another great opportunity to get acquainted with Russian speech, master grammar and pronunciation, and expand your linguistic horizons."

The project does not have analogues in Russia and abroad in terms of a set of practical philological activities. Information resources and consulting services of the project are used in over 150 nations. (ANI)

